Peak Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.91. The company had a trading volume of 92,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,630. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

