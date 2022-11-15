Peak Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Peak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 252.1% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $47.14. 436,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,125,040. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

