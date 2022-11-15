Peak Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ecolab by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 125,894 shares of company stock worth $21,774,504. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.63. 14,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,972. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.58 and a 200 day moving average of $158.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.82.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

