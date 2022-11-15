Peak Asset Management LLC Purchases 292 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF comprises about 2.6% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC owned about 2.82% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PJP. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.67. 17,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,385. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $68.59 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.37.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

