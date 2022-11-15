Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peak Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.2 %

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.76. The company had a trading volume of 81,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,095. The company has a market capitalization of $333.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

