Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Peak Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811,962 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 28,570 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 27,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEF traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223,146. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $116.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.16.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

