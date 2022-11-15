Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 5,373 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Peak Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,563 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.5% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,185. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.00 and a 200 day moving average of $106.65. The stock has a market cap of $166.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

