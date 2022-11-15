PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CBRE Group reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $37.63 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 94.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $1,666,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 12.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

