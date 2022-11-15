PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.9%.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 20.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.