Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the October 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 950 ($11.16) to GBX 890 ($10.46) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.28) to GBX 1,060 ($12.46) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,030.00.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PEGRY remained flat at $22.63 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,076. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

