Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 192 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,831 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.8% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 128,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49.5% in the second quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 151,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $77,593,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $11.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $501.76. The company had a trading volume of 145,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,441. The stock has a market cap of $468.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.00 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

