Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,609,000 after purchasing an additional 227,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,141,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,326,000 after purchasing an additional 44,064 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Quanta Services stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.26. 25,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,170. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.36. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $149.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

