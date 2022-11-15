Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 838.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Trading Up 3.5 %

DG traded up $8.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.47. 48,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,649. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

