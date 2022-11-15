Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,471.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $99.12. 341,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,159,771. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.28.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

