Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.00. 167,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,602,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.13. The firm has a market cap of $161.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

