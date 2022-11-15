Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,217 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast Announces Dividend

NASDAQ CMCSA remained flat at $34.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 754,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,934,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

