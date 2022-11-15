Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 12,580 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DHI stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.44%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

