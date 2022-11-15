Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 235 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 58,631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 389,257 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $97.18. The company had a trading volume of 259,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

