Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,079 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after buying an additional 76,499 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of CSX by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.24. 673,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,946,500. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

