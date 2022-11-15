PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,016,000 after purchasing an additional 42,628 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 137.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 154.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 132,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $176.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $183.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

