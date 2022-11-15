PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $43,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.78. The company had a trading volume of 51,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,430. The company has a market cap of $243.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.63 and a 200-day moving average of $171.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $183.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

