PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 3.6% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.0 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.67. 61,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $243.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $183.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.33.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

