PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,523 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,016,000 after acquiring an additional 42,628 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after buying an additional 58,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 132,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.74. 101,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,037,430. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $243.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $183.58.

Wall Street Analyst

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Insider

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.



