Permian Basin Royalty Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,859 call options on the company. This is an increase of 204% compared to the average daily volume of 940 call options.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PBT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,539. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $23.08.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.84% and a return on equity of 5,082.02%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2086 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 89.8% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,598,000 after buying an additional 989,108 shares in the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,108,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 258,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,167.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 220,421 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,490,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,620,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.