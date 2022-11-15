Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Up 40.3% in October

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,460,500 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the October 15th total of 2,467,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.5 days.

Perseus Mining stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,994. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. Perseus Mining has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.53.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

