Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Pershing Square Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHZF opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. Pershing Square has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

