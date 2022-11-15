Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
Pershing Square Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHZF opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. Pershing Square has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51.
Pershing Square Company Profile
