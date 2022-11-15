Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can now be bought for approximately $1,764.28 or 0.10451405 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $22,545.45 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Perth Mint Gold Token

Perth Mint Gold Token launched on February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,228 tokens. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

