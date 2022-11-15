PetMed Express, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

PetMed Express has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. PetMed Express has a dividend payout ratio of 142.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PetMed Express to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 137.9%.

PetMed Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ PETS opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $435.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.60. PetMed Express has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

Institutional Trading of PetMed Express

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the second quarter worth $4,994,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 1,323.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 164,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 19.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 156,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 105.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the second quarter worth $1,805,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PETS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PetMed Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

