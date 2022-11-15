Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 45,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 0.3 %

PBR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. 541,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,430,644. The company has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $1.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 64.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 70.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,131,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $13,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

PBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

