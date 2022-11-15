Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PNXGF. Morgan Stanley lowered Phoenix Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 750 ($8.81) to GBX 770 ($9.05) in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($8.34) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.11) to GBX 770 ($9.05) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $730.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

