PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.21 and last traded at $57.41. 2,017,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,356% from the average session volume of 138,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.38.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $65.18.

Get PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.