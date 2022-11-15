Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Raised by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 63.6% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 7,035 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,076 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.22. 26,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,785. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

