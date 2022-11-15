Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 262.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,026 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PXD traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.46. 28,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,785. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.91.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.44.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

