Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $12,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 465,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,119,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 401,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,649,000 after buying an additional 25,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $145.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.91 and its 200-day moving average is $118.95. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.60 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

