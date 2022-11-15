Pirate Chain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $161,279.18 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 14th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $68.05 million and $161,279.18 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00002109 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00243966 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00087528 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00065838 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,584,625 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

