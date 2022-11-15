Pirate Chain Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $68.95 million and approximately $132,491.99 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00244646 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00087698 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00065151 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,590,985 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

