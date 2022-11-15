Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,117,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 261,237 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for 5.5% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 8.24% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $570,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 397.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,927 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

PAA stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.47. 116,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,987,547. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.71. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.72.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAA. Seaport Res Ptn raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

