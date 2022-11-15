Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748,443 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.41% of SilverCrest Metals worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

SILV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. 1,365,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on SILV shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

