Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,187 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of Zymeworks worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 52,992.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 317,955 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZYME has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Zymeworks Stock Up 6.0 %

About Zymeworks

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,516. The company has a market capitalization of $533.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $21.44.

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.