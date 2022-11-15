Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 276,809 shares during the period. Noah comprises about 1.6% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 3.53% of Noah worth $43,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noah by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Noah by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Noah by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Noah by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Noah by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of NOAH stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.86. 2,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,141. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

