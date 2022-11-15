Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,233 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Oatly Group worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 774,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 214,671 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 2.16. The company had a trading volume of 64,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Oatly Group AB has a one year low of 1.86 and a one year high of 10.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Oatly Group

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.29.

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.