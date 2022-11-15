Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 43,067 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,067 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after buying an additional 1,006,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 231,759 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,133,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,802,000 after purchasing an additional 114,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,195,000 after purchasing an additional 55,132 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,610,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 789,822 shares during the period.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Zai Lab Trading Up 7.5 %

About Zai Lab

ZLAB stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.71. 19,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,174. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $91.84.

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.