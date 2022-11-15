Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,610 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Booking makes up 3.0% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $79,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 24.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 18.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 8.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,441.70.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $80.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2,059.26. 10,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,809.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,925.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

