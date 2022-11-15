Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 345,148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,698.8% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,306,000 after acquiring an additional 287,587 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.39 on Tuesday, reaching $99.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,934,424. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

