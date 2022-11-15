Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86,241 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston makes up approximately 0.8% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $19,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 12.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LW stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $88.04.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

