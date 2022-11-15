Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in October

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Plus500 Stock Performance

Shares of PLSQF remained flat at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. Plus500 has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $20.04.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.

