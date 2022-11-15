Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $600,000 Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,184 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Winnebago Industries worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE WGO opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

Winnebago Industries Profile



Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading

