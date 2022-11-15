Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Pool worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 28.6% during the second quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pool by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,615,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Pool by 7.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Pool by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

Pool Trading Up 2.5 %

POOL stock traded up $8.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.28. 10,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,474. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.89. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

