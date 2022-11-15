Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the October 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of Popular stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.67. 339,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,864. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.85. Popular has a 52-week low of $65.47 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Popular by 79.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Popular by 144.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Popular by 6.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Popular by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Popular by 81.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

