Populous (PPT) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

Populous (PPT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, Populous has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.0614 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $163,355.99 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

